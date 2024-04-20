K-pop band RIIZE will continue to rise

Gearing up for their much-awaited fan concert debut, the boys of Riize say it is not “impossible” to meet their fans here in the Philippines, as they excitedly drop hints on the ticketing dates for Riizing Day happening on the second half of this year at the Big Dome.

On their social media accounts, the K-pop act teased a poster for their first fancon here in the country. Displaying their charms, members Shotaro, Sungchan, Eunseok, Wonbin, Sohee and Anton ooze confidence as they pose on a vault going upwards illuminated with sun that enhances the cover of their promotional materials.

The team showcased their tagline “Rise and Realize,” a recurring concept of the Korean boy band that sticks to their fan club, Briize. Dedicated to support this milestone, their fans are expecting the event to be a culmination of the group’s growth from their journey as the newest group under the label SM Entertainment, home to groups like EXO, NCT, BoA, Red Velvet, aespa, SHINee and more.

Extending their love, RIIZE fans are pouring attention to the upcoming announcement of the boy group. Partnered with a household name of a known clothing brand, the group assures that this time, it is going to be extra special and more distinct towards Filipino Briize.

The event also marks the group’s promotion for their recent comeback that will take up the months of April to May. Released this 18 April, the K-pop act dropped their pre-release song, “Impossible,” as part of their month-long activity for their first mini album, RIIZING, side by side with the title track that will follow soon.

RIIZE is ready to take it to another level with the fan concert tour, featuring various stops in their homeland, Korea, as well as countries like Japan, USA, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Catch the K-pop boy group as they soar to new heights with Riizing Day in Manila, to be held on 14 July, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Witness promising performance and get a chance to see up close the boys as they sing bops like “Get a Guitar,” “Memories,” “Talk Saxxy,” “Love 119,” “Siren” and more. Ticketing details will be announced soon.