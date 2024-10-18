Purrfect Pairings: Hard Rock Cafe Manila Celebrates Global Cat Day

Hard Rock Cafe Manila celebrated “Global Cat Day” in style with a heartwarming event for cat lovers and advocates alike on 16 October 2024.

Clintbrian Peck, Director of Operations for Hard Rock Cafe Manila and Makati, emphasized the event's mission which is raising awareness about cat health and promoting the adoption of stray cats. He passionately shared that every cat, stray or not, deserves a loving home and there there is nothing more enriching than the love and nurturing that humans can provide for animals—and vice versa.

Hard Rock cafe hosted a free cat awareness seminar featuring expert speakers on feline health, behavior, and welfare. Among the notable guests were Dr. Apol Guimpayan of Makati Animal Medical Center, who focused on the health of cats and kittens, and Dr. Ariel Poliquit of Zoetis PH, who discussed cat behavior.

Meanwhile, Jean Paul Manuud, president of The Bistro Group, has expanded the company’s mission beyond serving delicious meals by establishing Bistro Fur Friends. His inspiring initiative is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating vulnerable animals. Its efforts focus on giving rescued animals access to veterinary care, nutritious food, and the affection they’ve long been denied. Each rescued dog is treated with compassion and a commitment to healing both their physical and emotional wounds.