Community support poured in for ‘PIA’ cat who survived a near-fatal fall: A feline’s second shot

There have been numerous documented cases of cats falling from significant heights and surviving, sometimes often defying the odds—Pia was one of them.

Pia, a beloved stray cats who had long wandered around the neighborhood of a government building in Quezon City, became an inspiration to the community after surviving a life-threatening incident. Her story, which could have ended tragically, became one of hope and unity.

Named after the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) building where she resided, Pia survived a near-fatal fall from the fourth floor of the government building on 27 June.

Following the fall, Pia was found in a drastic state. The cat was vomiting blood and could barely move.

Despite this, she became a symbol of resilience, courage, and the proverbial “nine lives.”

Pia’s severe health condition caught the attention of resident employees of PIA, including other workers from the APO Production Unit, reminding them of the importance of perseverance and the will to survive even in the most challenging circumstances.

Jenny Red, a Social Media Manager for PIA-National Capital Region, was determined to give Pia a fighting chance.

She posted on social media, sharing Pia’s story and kept followers updated on the cat’s condition after receiving initial treatment at a veterinary clinic.

The response was immediate and heartwarming. Neighbors, some of whom had never met, banded together to save the stray cat who had unknowingly captured their hearts.

The generosity of the building’s employees, led by Red and Jumalynne Doctolero, helped raise enough funds to cover Pia's veterinary care and other essentials needed for her recovery.

“We received an overwhelming amount of support and monetary donations from our big bosses, officemates, colleagues from the PIA regions, and even former workmates,” Red shared in her follow-up post on social media.

Pia’s story showcased a shining example of kindness. These government employees’ compassion extended beyond their duties and responsibilities as public servants, offering hope and care to a helpless stray cat in need.