PRO-9 probes alleged abduction of an American nat’l in Sibuco 

The Regional Office of the Philippine National Police in Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO-9) said on Friday that the alleged abduction of an American national in Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte is still under investigation.

Citing an initial report, PRO-9 Chief Information Officer, Lt. Col. Helen Galvez, said four armed men forcibly entered the residence of the victim in Barangay Poblacion in Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte last night.

“Our victim is actually residing in that place, in the house of his Filipina wife and he has been staying in Sibuco for about five months. But still, this is for further confirmation,” Galvez said in a press conference.

She noted that the police are yet to determine the victim's profession and other businesses.

“Wala ho tayong known na business ang ating biktima. Walang business sa area, walang din known profession but still—under investigation,” she said.

Earlier reports stated that the armed suspects introduced themselves as police officers when they forcibly entered the foreign national’s residence.

“For now, wala pa ho tayong tinutukoy na grupo. Ang available na information na binigay sa atin ay four armed men na pumasok,” Galvez added.

She also noted that the PRO-9 is still gathering more information about the alleged abduction.

“For now, we don’t have any communication with the group who took the victim and we don’t have yet established any contact or communication with them nor the request of any ransom—wala pa po,” she added.