PRO-9 joins ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ pre-launch

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Police Regional Office in Zamboanga Peninsula has joined the pre-launch of the “Bagong Pilipinas” program of the national government along with members of the Philippine National Police at the national headquarters on Wednesday.

PRO-9 Information Officer Lt Col. Helen Galvez stressed that the PRO-9 has committed to supporting the Bagong Pilipinas program of the national government in response to the Department of the Interior and Local Government Memorandum Circular 2024-010 dated 19 January 2024.

Galvez added that the 8,328-strong policemen distributed all over Region 9 have committed to support the Bagong Pilipinas activities.

“We commit our support to the Bagong Pilipinas. The support of the police forces is based on the PNP mandate which is a better public safety service,” Galvez said. “We are also inviting our community and stakeholders to join in the transportation program of the national government.”

“We are encouraging the force multipliers and our advocacy groups of the Philippine National Police to join us and support the program of the Philippine government. It’s an open invitation to all of us to support the program of the national government,” she added.

To recall, DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. — in his Memorandum Circular 2024-010 — said that “the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. commits to embody a brand of governance and leadership focused on executing an all-inclusive plan for economic and social transformation.”