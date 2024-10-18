Opening of Likhang Habi Market Fair 2024 at the Glorietta Activity Center

Weaving a Legacy: The Philippine Textile Council's Quest to Preserve and Promote Traditional Textiles

In a world dominated by fast fashion, the Philippine Textile Council, also known as HABI, stands as a beacon of tradition and cultural heritage. Since 2009, HABI has dedicated itself to preserving, promoting, and enhancing Philippine textiles through education, communication, and research.

A Mission to Revive and Thrive

HABI's vision is to create a vibrant Philippine Textile Culture that's an integral part of modern life. To achieve this, they: Promote Philippine cotton production and use; Revive traditional weaving techniques; Encourage innovation among weavers; Support weaving as a sustainable livelihood and entrepreneurship; Conduct research, publish books, and produce documentaries.

Empowering Weavers, Enriching Communities

HABI's flagship event, the Likhang HABI Market Fair, brings together weavers from across the Philippines. This annual gathering: Showcases local textiles and stories; Provides market access for rural weavers; Fosters entrepreneurship and economic growth; Preserves cultural heritage.

The Power of Storytelling

At the Likhang HABI Market Fair, weavers share their stories, traditions, and passions. This personal connection ignites interest in local textiles, ensuring their legacy endures.

Visit the Likhang HABI Market Fair to experience the richness of Philippine textiles. Support local weavers and be part of the conversation.

Attend the Likhang HABI Market Fair; Learn about Philippine textile history; Support local weaving communities; Promote sustainable fashion

Together, let's weave a vibrant future for Philippine textiles!