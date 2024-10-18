NEDA OKs P27.9B DOH health resiliency project

The Department of Health (DOH) announced on Friday that it had gotten the approval of National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) of its two major health sector initiatives.

NEDA greenlit on 16 October the Health System Resilience Project (HSRP) and the one-year extension of the implementation period of USAID-Development Objective Grant Agreement (DOAg) for Improved Health for Underserved Filipinos.

The HSRP is a five-year Project aimed at improving health services and boosting the country’s capacity to respond to health emergencies.

“This Project supports the country’s goal of improving healthcare through the 8-Point Action Agenda, which includes making healthcare accessible for all, leveraging technology for faster services, and protecting against pandemics,” the DOH stated.

With a budget of PHP 27.9 billion, the HSRP will focus on building climate-resilient provincial health systems, strengthening health emergency response systems, and advancing digital health transformation.

The Project is set to start in 2025 and end in 2029.

It will focus on 17 provinces across the country: three in Luzon (Isabela, Masbate, and Sorsogon), three in the Visayas (Iloilo, Bohol, and Leyte), and 11 in Mindanao (Zamboanga Del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Lanao Del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao Del Norte, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Agusan Del Sur, Maguindanao Del Norte, and Maguindanao Del Sur).

The second initiative, the USAID DOAg, focuses on addressing major health challenges related to logistics, access to medicines, and the shortage of qualified health professionals in underserved areas.