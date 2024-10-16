NEDA OKs Mindanao road projects

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board on Wednesday approved the Mindanao Transport Connectivity Improvement Project (MTCIP) by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

This positive development came after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. presided over the 21st NEDA Board Meeting at the Malacañan Palace earlier today.

“It’s one of the main road programs for Mindanao. I think that we should, as much as possible, proceed with the project ... we need to approve,” Marcos told the board members during the meeting.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said the MTCIP will support the department’s goal to enhance the transport network in Mindanao and wi;; also benefit the country’s agricultural sector.

Bonoan noted that MTCIP was part of the master plan for the high-standard Highway Network Development Project that determined the major projects would be developed within north Luzon, Central Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“This project should provide high-level traffic services by assuring high-speed mobility and safe travel to vital transport socio-economic activities for the development of the regions and the country as a whole,” he added.

The MTCIP is expected to improve the transportation network in Mindanao, facilitate the transport of agricultural goods from isolated areas, preserve the long-term value of road assets, and minimize the expenses associated with routine and periodic road maintenance.

The road project, funded by the World Bank, interconnects Northern Mindanao, Davao, and Soccsksargen regions.

Bonoan said the MTCIP has at least five components before its completion in 2030 and is considered economically viable with internal economic benefit.