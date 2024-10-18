NBI nabs 17 Chinese nationals in Tagaytay scam hub

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested 17 Chinese nationals, who were allegedly engaged in online scamming activities, in Tagaytay City.



The suspects were arrested during the rescue of their compatriot last 15 Oct. during the operation conducted jointly by operatives of the bureau’s Cybercrime Division (CCD), Special Task Force (STF), and Human Trafficking Division (HTRAD).



“The 17 Chinese nationals were placed under arrest for violation of Section 4(a) of Republic Act 11862 (Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022) and Social Engineering Schemes under Section 4(b)(1) and Economic Sabotage under Section 4(c)(1) of RA 12010 (Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act) in relation to RA 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012),” NBI Director Jaime Santiago said.



The operation was conducted after the CCD received a report from a person that his friend was being illegally detained, tortured, and forced to conduct scamming and other illegal money-making schemes on the premises.



“Occupants of the premises were caught in flagrante delicto (in the act) of engaging in scamming and money muling activities, social engineering schemes, and other nefarious activities, with numerous work stations surrounding the area. Mobile phones, SIM cards, written scripts, and other customer ledgers painted with a vivid picture of organized deceit were also found,” the bureau said.



The NBI also said that “controlled viewing and examination on the desktop's interface revealed several scripts, messaging applications with fictitious accounts, bank accounts, and fraudulent cryptocurrency investment platforms, suggesting massive fraudulent activities such as catfishing scams, credit card scams, cryptocurrency scams, and fake investment scams.”

