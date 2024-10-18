Must love Whiskey

At the time, she said, “Never to get a dog again. The loss is too painful.”

Fast forward to two months later, she got a Mini Golden Doodle, Lucho. “He is our first small dog,” she says. “He took to my daughter, so he stays with her. He is two years old now.” Whiskey arrives As she talks about her fur family, Whiskey, a 10-month-old Giant Poodle, enters the room and takes his place beside his fur mom. “This dog was given to me,” she smiles. “He’s my dog. I feel he was meant for me.”

A friend of her husband who was interested in getting a giant poodle learned that Tweetie liked dogs — and was learning more about the breed through IG — asked Tweetie if she was interested in seeing one. “I told my husband I wasn’t free that day,” Tweetie says. “So, that was that.”

And then one day, Tweetie got a call from a friend who told her that her sister was looking to rehome her Giant Poodle.

Serendipity: A fateful twist.

It so happened that this friend, who bred a litter of Giant Poodles for her family, was in touch with the same breeder as her husband’s friend. Tweetie was told that her name came up when they were considering a family to rehome the Giant Poodle.

“So, if I had been available the day my husband asked if I wanted to see a dog, it would have been Whiskey,” Tweetie shares. “I said ‘yes’ even if I hadn’t asked my family. I said ‘yes,’” she laughs. And then in a matter of days Whiskey arrived. “It has been a honeymoon ever since.”

Whiskey is Tweetie’s first poodle ever— and she has only good words about him, so far.