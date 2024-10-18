Marcos keen to bring Pinoy products on global market

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said his administration is determined to promote Filipino products globally, vowing to help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and artisan communities bring their merchandise to the international market.

Marcos, speaking during the Manila FAME in Pasay City on Friday, said the government is making all necessary efforts to ensure that Filipino products will gain international recognition “by placing them, not only in the local space” but also in the “digital space.”

“The government is able to put you now into not just the local space, but the digital space so that you are now working in the world market,” he said.

Marcos urged Filipino business owners and artisans to continue being creative and keep making quality products that can be promoted and boasted abroad.

“It’s just up to us to scale up. It’s just up to us to keep the progress going because it’s very important that you’re continuously creative. But that’s – I don’t think that that’s a problem for Filipinos,” he said.

The President graced the Manila FAME—a premier trade show that showcases high-quality home, fashion, and lifestyle products from local MSMEs and artisan communities in the country.

In 2023, the industry contributed 7.1 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), amounting to P1.72 trillion in goods and services. It also employed around 7.26 million Filipinos.

Marcos cited the significant contribution of the creative industry to the Philippine economy.

“So, all of the reasons for us to do this and to do it properly are there for the government, for the country, for all of our practitioners,” he said.

“And we will do everything that we can so that the world will know even better how good Filipinos are. Iyong galing ng Pinoy makita ng buong mundo,” he added.

Being impressed by the premier trade show, Marcos said the Department of Trade and Industry and all concerned government agencies “will work together to ensure that Filipino products gain global patronage.”