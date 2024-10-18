Marcos reconciles with Robredo, thanks to Chiz

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday mentioned the significant role of Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero in his move to reconcile with his political rival, former Vice President Leni Robredo.

Marcos personally thanked Escudero during the ceremonial signing of the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Law at Malacañan Palace in Manila.

The President particularly cited Escudero’s goodwill gesture of inviting Robredo to the inauguration of the Sorsogon Sports Arena (SSA) in Sorsogon City on Thursday.

“Senate President Chiz Escudero… has taken a very important step towards political reconciliation yesterday,” Marcos said, as he acknowledged Escudero’s presence during the signing ceremony.

Marcos expressed happiness after patching things up with the former Vice President.

“Well done. I'm so happy you did that,” Marcos told Escudero.

It was Escudero who invited Robredo to welcome Marcos on behalf of the Bicol Region. Robredo shook hands with Marcos when he arrived at the city.

Shortly before the inauguration of the SSA, Marcos had a brief meeting with Robredo and her political ally, former senator Bam Aquino at the venue’s holding area.

Escudero described their short meeting between Marcos and Robredo as “symbolic” saying it was a gesture that most politicians could learn from.

Marcos and Robredo were rivals in the 2022 presidential race.

Escudero, Marcos, and Robredo ran as vice president during the 2016 elections.

“Nagbatian lamang sila. Tingin ko ito ay unang hakbang tungo sa paghilom ng kung ano mang sugat, ano mang hindi pagkakaunawaan (They just exchanged pleasantries. I think this is the first step toward healing whatever wound or misunderstanding they have),” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Bicol Region is known to be the bailiwick of Robredo.

The former VP bids for a mayoral post in Naga City, Camarines Sur in the 2025 midterm elections.