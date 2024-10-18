Mang Inasal lone resto winner at global awards

The homegrown chain of restaurants of business honcho Edgar “Injap” Sia II, Mang Inasal, was named the only restaurant to win several awards at the prestigious 21st International Business Awards (IBA), recently held at the InterContinental Istanbul, Turkey.

Mang Inasal joined other top Filipino companies hailed at the said award, namely PLDT and Smart of the MVP Group; Ayala Land Inc.; Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, and Globe.

Past 21st International Business Awards winners include global tech giants Apple, Acer Inc., ING Bank, Procter & Gamble, and Samsung.

Groundbreaking initiatives

Recognized for its groundbreaking marketing efforts and innovative community engagement, Mang Inasal solidified its position as a trailblazer in the quick-service restaurant industry.

IBA, widely regarded as the world’s premier business awards competition, drew over 3,600

nominations from organizations across 62 countries and territories this year.

Mang Inasal took home four awards at the recent ceremony, including two Golds, one Silver, and one Bronze.

The brand won Gold for its Mang Inasal Creators’ Circle (MICC) in the

Influencer Marketing Campaign of the Year category, recognizing its smart use of digital creators to boost brand visibility across various regions and markets in the Philippines.

Additionally, the Mang Inasal Nation Facebook Group received a Gold award for Engaged Community of the Year, highlighting the brand’s success in building strong customer relationships and creating a lively space for meaningful interactions with its community.

Mang Inasal also earned a Silver award in the Viral Marketing Campaign of the Year category for its viral partnership with NBA superstar Dwight Howard, a campaign that gained significant attention and connected well with fans worldwide.

Lastly, the #ILoveMangInasal Digital and PR strategy won a Bronze award in the Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Community Engagement category for its effective content strategy, which drove high digital engagement and strengthened ties with influencers and customers.

“Mang Inasal is proud to represent the Philippines on a global stage, as the only quick-service restaurant honored at the International Business Awards. These awards are a testament to the dedication of our team and the unwavering support of the vibrant communities behind us,” said Mang Inasal president Mike V. Castro.

“We remain committed to continuous innovation and strengthening our connection with customers, ensuring that every dining experience — whether in-store, at home, or wherever they are — is fun, memorable, and truly special,” Castro added.

Mang Inasal’s wins at the International Business Awards reaffirm its leadership in the industry, highlighting the brand’s ongoing commitment to innovative customer engagement and strengthening its presence in the market.

“Our two Gold awards are especially meaningful because they represent the vibrant communities we’ve built over the past two years — the Mang Inasal Nation Facebook Group and Mang Inasal Creators’ Circle. These awards validate not only the strength of our brand but also the strong connections we’ve established with our local influencer partners and customers nationwide” shared by Mang Inasal Digital and PR Director RJ Jabeguero-Rodillo.

This 2024, Mang Inasal garnered multiple awards from different prestigious local and international organizations, including the Marketing Excellence Awards, Franchise Excellence Awards, Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, Anvil Awards, and the Philippine Quill Awards.

On top of these, Brand Finance, the renowned global brand valuation firm, also honored Mang Inasal as the “Strongest Brand” in the Philippines earlier this year.