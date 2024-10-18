Bong Go leads relief efforts in Surigao del Sur fire-stricken communities

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues to push for comprehensive support for Filipinos affected by fire, as evidenced by his latest efforts in Surigao del Sur on 15 and 16 October. During separate activities held in Lianga and Cagwait, the senator’s Malasakit Team provided much-needed aid to residents recovering from the impact of recent fire incidents.
The senator’s Malasakit Team coordinated with Cagwait Mayor Glenn Batiancila and Lianga Mayor Novelita Sarmen. They held the relief activities at Cagwait Mayor Batiancila’s Office and Lianga Municipal Operation Center, where affected families received grocery packs, snacks, shirts, vitamins, and masks from Senator Go’s office.
In line with his housing advocacy, Senator Go supported the National Housing Authority’s (NHA) Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP). The agency extended financial assistance to help 13 families rebuild their homes by providing resources for essential construction materials, such as roofing, nails, and plywood.
“Narito po kami upang tumulong sa pagbangon ninyo. Sana po magamit ninyo ang assistance na ito para makabili ng mga materyales na makakatulong sa muling pagpapatayo ng inyong mga tahanan,” Go emphasized. “Isinulong natin ang programang EHAP noon at patuloy ko itong sinusuportahan ngayon upang matulungan ang mga biktima ng iba't ibang sakuna na makabili ng materyales para sa bahay tulad ng yero, pako, semento, at iba pang pangangailangan,” he added.
Go also commended the NHA for its quick response in delivering financial aid to the beneficiaries and assured the public of his continued efforts to provide housing assistance to those affected by disasters.
Additionally, Go has been instrumental as principal author and co-sponsor in pushing for the enactment of Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, aimed at enhancing the BFP's capabilities in mitigating and responding to fire-related incidents.
He also filed Senate Bill No. 192, which seeks to institutionalize the Rental Housing Subsidy Program. Under the proposed measure, a housing and social protection program will be developed to provide disaster victims better and more affordable access to the formal housing market through the provision of rental subsidies provided by the government if enacted into law.
“Alam ko mahirap masunugan, pero ang gamit po’y nabibili natin. Ang pera po’y kikitain natin, subalit ‘yung perang kikitain natin ay hindi nabibili ang buhay. ‘Pag nawala na po ang buhay, wala na po. A lost life is a lost life forever. Kaya magtulungan lang po tayo. Sino ba namang magtutulungan kung hindi tayo lang pong mga kapwa nating Pilipino,” he said.
“Ako naman bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit Kuya Bong Go, magseserbisyo ako sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo. Magtulungan tayo upang ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga Pilipinong pinakanangangailangan,” Go concluded.
