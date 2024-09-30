Malasakit Center provides Marikina father lifeline

James Umpad, a 33-year-old father from Marikina City, was facing a bleak future when he was diagnosed with stage 5 kidney disease. The financial strain of long-term treatment, coupled with the physical and emotional toll of his illness, had pushed him to the brink.

But a lifeline appeared in the form of the Malasakit Center, a government initiative designed to help Filipinos facing medical crises, as the center provided Umpad with much-needed financial assistance, allowing him to continue his treatment and spend more time with his family.

Umpad said the Malasakit Center was instrumental in his survival, helping him alleviate the crushing burden of hospital bills.

“Without the Malasakit Center, I don’t know if I would still be alive today,” Umpad said.

The Malasakit Centers, established through a law pioneered by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, aim to reduce hospital costs for impoverished patients and the program has already helped millions of Filipinos.

For Umpad, the center provided not only financial relief but also the invaluable gift of time. He was able to focus on his recovery and spend more time with his loved ones.

Go, known as “Mr. Malasakit” for his commitment to helping others, designed the Malasakit Centers to provide fast and accessible financial aid. These centers streamline assistance from government agencies under one roof, making it easier for patients to receive help.

Umpad expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to continue his fight and vowed to give back to his community. He emphasized the importance of helping others, especially during difficult times.

The Malasakit Center has become a beacon of hope for many Filipinos facing health challenges, offering a tangible example of the power of community support and compassion.

As of now, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients’ medical expenses and the Department of Health reported that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to nearly 12 million Filipinos.