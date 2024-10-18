Aurora eliminates Blacklist International

Friends and former teammates collided when Aurora defeated Blacklist International in the lower bracket semifinal on Day 3 of MPL PH Season 14 Playoffs this Friday at Green Sun in Makati.

Edward, Renejay, Yue, Domeng, and Demonkite delivered a knockout blow to Blacklist International by handing them a clean 3-0 sweep. According to Aurora head coach Aniel "Master the Basics" Jiandani, they were simply better prepared than their opponents.

"We had a good preparation. The [heroes] they used were the ones they used in their first and second series," Jiandani said.

"That is how it is in Esports. It is sad sometimes because they are former teammates. It is what it is and that is how competition is. Good luck on their journey," added Aurora's experience laner Edward Jay "Edward" Dapadap.

Now a step closer to the championship, Aurora is set to face two-time world champion Falcons AP Bren in the lower bracket final tomorrow, 19 October.