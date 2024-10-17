Tournament favorites book upper bracket finals showdown in MPL Playoffs

Tournament favorites Fnatic ONIC PH and Falcons AP Bren booked an upper bracket finals showdown following their respective wins on Day 2 of MPL Season 14 Playoffs this Thursday at Green Sun in Makati.

Regular season top seed Fnatic ONIC PH looked as dominant as ever following a 3-0 beatdown over fan-favorite Aurora PH. Falcons AP Bren, meanwhile, scored a hard-fought 3-2 win over Blacklist International.

The winner between the top two teams of the season will secure a slot in the finals and is guaranteed a spot in the upcoming M6 Mobile Legends World Championship scheduled to take place this December in Malaysia.

Blacklist International and Aurora, meanwhile, will battle to stay alive in the tournament in the lower bracket semifinal.