American child abuser arrested in Clark

CLARK FREEPORT — A 76-year-old American national was arrested last Wednesday, 16 October by the Bureau of Immigrations (BI) at the Clark International Airport.

According to BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado, American suspect Joseph John Graham was arrested by the Fugitive Search Unit in Clark Freeport.

He added that the suspect will be deported immediately and will be placed in the BI’s blacklist, banning them from reentering the country.

The suspect is charged with 55 counts of child pornography by the 19th Judicial Court of Indian River County, Florida.

Further investigations revealed that Graham’s mobile phone stored multiple child sex abuse materials, including nude pictures of Filipino children, whom some are as young as three years old.

The suspect faces a deportation charge with the BI, but will remain under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation as further charges are eyed against him, the BI said.

Graham was arrested as part of the BI’s Shieldkids campaign, focused on deporting child sex offenders and sex tourists.