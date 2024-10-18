4 Zamboanga cops allegedly kidnap American national

Four armed suspects kidnapped an American national in Zamboanga City, according to a report from the Philippine National Police- Regional Office—Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO-9).

In its report on Friday, PRO-9 said the kidnapping occurred around 11 pm on Thursday at Barangay Poblacion in Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte.

The suspects, wearing black clothes and carrying M16 riffles, introduced themselves as cops. According to the report, the victim tried to escape his kidnappers but he was shot in his leg using the M16 riffle.

He was boarded to a boat and brought to the direction going Sulu and Basilan. (This is developing story)