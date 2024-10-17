World leaders welcome killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, call for hostage release

18 October 2024 – Jerusalem, AFP

Global reactions poured in following the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, with key world leaders hailing the development as a critical opportunity to end the ongoing Gaza war and secure the release of hostages still held by Hamas. Israel confirmed Sinwar’s death in an operation in southern Gaza on Wednesday, after a year-long pursuit.

French President Emmanuel Macron led international calls for the immediate release of hostages, emphasizing that Sinwar was primarily responsible for the 7 October 2023 attacks on Israel. "France demands the release of all hostages still held by Hamas," Macron posted on X (formerly Twitter), calling Sinwar “the main person responsible for the terrorist attacks and barbaric acts” that triggered the war.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris echoed Macron’s sentiments, expressing hope that Sinwar’s death could mark a turning point. "This presents a chance to finally end the war in Gaza," Harris said, stressing the importance of peace talks between Israel and Palestine.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden, addressing the issue while aboard Air Force One, described Sinwar’s elimination as a “good day” for Israel, the U.S., and the world. He emphasized that the death of the Hamas leader represents a critical opportunity for a broader settlement between Israel and the Palestinians.

On the Israeli front, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that while the elimination of Sinwar was a major milestone, the war was far from over. "The war... is not over yet. And it is difficult, and it exacts heavy prices from us," Netanyahu said in a video message. However, he reiterated his commitment to securing the release of hostages, calling on militants to lay down their arms.

Netanyahu further stated that Sinwar’s death dealt a severe blow to Hamas, marking a significant decline in the group's power. "Today, evil suffered a heavy blow," he declared, adding that Israel would continue to target Hamas until its presence in Gaza was fully dismantled.

Israel’s military confirmed that Sinwar’s elimination was the result of "dozens of operations" in recent weeks that restricted his movement, ultimately leading to his death. Hamas has yet to confirm the killing of Sinwar, who had become the group’s overall leader following the assassination of his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, in July this year.

Germany, through Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, also welcomed Sinwar’s death, calling him "a cruel murderer and a terrorist." She urged Hamas to release the remaining hostages and cease its military activities.

In Israel, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum welcomed the news, hoping that Sinwar’s elimination could pave the way for swift negotiations to secure the captives' return. "This major achievement should be leveraged to secure hostages' return," the group said.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz affirmed that the killing of Sinwar provides an "opportunity for the immediate release of hostages" and signals the beginning of a new reality in Gaza — one without Hamas and Iranian control.

As global leaders praise this development, they remain cautious of the war’s continuing impact. Sinwar, accused of masterminding the deadliest attack in Israeli history, had become a central figure in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His death may mark a significant turning point in the Gaza war, but leaders like Netanyahu warn that much remains to be done before peace can be achieved.