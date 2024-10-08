Filipinos, Israelis unite amid Hamas attack anniversary

The Israel Embassy, together with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), marked the first anniversary of the 7 October Hamas terror attack at the Ascott Hotel in Bonifacio Global City on Monday.

The solemn event honored the lives of four overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who tragically lost their lives during the conflict: Paul Vincent Castelvi, a dedicated caregiver who did not get the chance to meet his newborn son; newlywed nurse Angelyn Aguiree; Loreta Alacre; and Grace Cabrera.

The gathering also honored the memory of over 1,200 Israeli victims and prayed for the safe return of 101 hostages still held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

Ambassador Ilan Fluss emphasized Israel’s resilience amidst numerous threats, stating that the situation is a war for survival. “But Israel remains strong and resilient. Am Yisrael Chai — the people of Israel live,” he added.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac and OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio were also present during the commemoration.

The event featured testimonials recounting the harrowing experiences of those affected by the tragedy, including remarks from Deputy Ambassador Ester Buzgan and Filipina caregiver Camille Jesalva, both of whom shared their personal stories of loss and resilience.

Deputy Ambassador Buzgan recalled how she stayed in a state of shock for a week and a half during the attacks.

“It’s something you learn in the military; how you transition from routine to work,” Buzgan said.

Yet, amid the chaos of last year’s attacks, she felt an unsettling difference this time, her mind was burdened with worry for her family back in Israel while she was stationed in the Philippines, where she strived to maintain her diplomatic composure.

The moment her state of shock shattered was etched in her memory: an Instagram story from a friend featuring her hometown, accompanied by the chilling wail of sirens.

“Seeing that triggered something in me; I burst into tears,” she said.

'Beyond the fight, we must continue to teach love, teach our children to choose love over hate.'

Buzgan also recounted how she had already booked a plane ticket in June of that year for her parents to visit her — a gesture that once felt routine but now represented a lifeline. In the aftermath of the attacks, Israel Airlines was one of the few airlines still operating, making that ticket an escape route for her parents.

Reflecting on those days, she expressed a poignant realization about life’s fragility.

“I realized how my story could have been one of loss,” Buzgan said.

However, she stressed the critical importance of sharing these experiences and urged others affected by the tragedy to voice their stories, to remember, and to ensure that the truth of what happened is not forgotten.

“Beyond the fight, we must continue to teach love, teach our children to choose love over hate,” Buzgan said.

Meanwhile, Filipina caregiver Camille Jesalva, who bravely handed over her life savings to a Hamas militant to save her 95-year-old employer and herself, shared her experience from the October 2023 attack.

Jesalva vividly recalled the terror that gripped her when a message appeared in her group chat, warning that Hamas had entered Nirrim, the Israeli community where she stays, advising everyone to lock their doors and stay inside.

“I knew it wasn’t good because our house was right near the gate,” Jesalva said.

Despite the danger, Jesalva couldn’t stay hidden. She continued to go outside to tend to her elderly employer, risking her life in the process. Her fear intensified as she saw Hamas militants in the area. The room where her employer stayed was filled with shattered glass, and the power had been cut off.

Her worst fear materialized when she sensed someone had entered the house. To her horror, it was a Hamas militant. “I thought I was going to die,” Jesalva recalled.

In what she believed were her final moments, she asked her mother to send a picture of her son. “I kissed the picture and placed it beside me, thinking it would be the last time I’d see his face.”

In a moment of unimaginable courage, Jesalva also recalled how she locked eyes with the militant and begged for their lives. The militant asked for money. “My employer, despite her frailty, stood up and tried her best to stop us, but I convinced her not to,” she recounted.