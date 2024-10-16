Blacklist International shocks Omega in MPL Season 14 Playoffs opener

Blacklist International pulled off a major shocker on the opening day of MPL Season 14, dominating tournament dark horse Omega with a sweep this Wednesday at Green Sun in Makati.

Composed of its revamped roster of Hadji, Oheb, Perkz, MP the King, and Lord JM, Blacklist International proved they are a threat in the Playoffs by defeating the favored Omega 3-0.

According to head coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza, Blacklist International has plenty of gas in the tank to go far in the Playoffs.

"Even before when we kept winning, every time we played against Omega, people were always in favor of Omega for some reason. We do not pay attention to predictions of us going on a first round exit," BON CHAN told DAILY TRIBUNE.

The upset over Omega sets up Blacklist International with a best-of-five series against two-time world champion Falcons AP Bren tomorrow, 17 August.