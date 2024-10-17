TecPlata handles Argentina’s first carbon-neutral container

TecPlata achieved a new milestone with its handling of the first carbon-neutral container in Argentina, stepping forward in its commitment to sustainability and reinforcing its position as a leader in innovative logistics solutions.

Through the collaboration with Petrocuyo, LOGIN, and Carbon+, TecPlata successfully implemented practices that prioritize environmental responsibility while ensuring operational efficiency. TecPlata’s carbon neutral port logistics initiative not only sets a new standard across the industry but also demonstrates the company’s dedication to fostering a greener future.

As the first Argentine port to achieve carbon neutrality, TecPlata is committed to driving sustainable practices in the logistics sector and generating a meaningful impact on the environment.

About TecPlata S.A.

In October 2008, TecPlata S.A. was granted a 30-year concession to build and operate an all-purpose port terminal in the greater Buenos Aires area of Argentina by the Consorcio de Gestion del Puerto La Plata. Built with an investment of US$450 million, TecPlata is Argentina’s most modern container terminal, with an initial capacity of 450,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) capacity, and capable of being extended to 1 million TEUs in the second phase.

About International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management, and operations.

ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects is located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain.

ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.