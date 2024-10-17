SUPER SAB: Ionescu dagger puts Liberty on brink

MIAMI (AFP) — Sabrina Ionescu sank a stunning game-winning three-pointer with one second remaining as the New York Liberty overcame a 15-point deficit to win 80-77 at Minnesota and move within a victory of their first Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) title.

New York leads the best-of-five WNBA Finals 2-1 and can clinch the crown by capturing game four on Friday at the Lynx’s Target Center home court.

This is the Liberty’s sixth finals appearance in the finals and New York dropped the prior five, including last season.

Breanna Stewart put up 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Liberty, who had trailed until only 1:31 remained in the fourth quarter.

In front of a record home crowd of 19,521, the Lynx came out strongly and grabbed a 28-18 lead by the end of the first quarter, with Bridget Carleton scoring seven points.

Kayla McBride was in dominant form with 13 points in the first half as she led the Lynx to a 43-35 half-time lead.

But with Stewart increasingly dominant, New York produced an 8-0 run in the third quarter and entered the fourth trailing by just a point.

Ionescu set up Jonquel Jones for a layup to make it 74-73, giving the Liberty their first lead since the opening exchanges.

Ionescu drained a three-point shot to give New York a 77-73 lead but a Carleton layup and a pair of free throws from Napheesa Collier tied the game.

Then came Ionescu’s incredible three-pointer from downtown with a second remaining to settle what had been an enthralling contest.

“Obviously so emotional,” Ionescu said.

“I trust in my preparation. I’m built for this moment. I missed one that could have sealed the game, and I just got an open look and I trusted that I could make it.”

Stewart said that as soon as she saw Ionescu get open, she knew her teammate was about to win the game.

“Sab has been giving us what she gave us tonight every single game this season. She has worked really hard for this moment,” Stewart said.

“Once she put it up there, I was like, it’s going to go in. And we worked hard. This was a tough game in front of a tough crowd. We never doubted ourselves and continued to fight and get that win.”

After losing the opening game at home, York dominated game two and now have a chance to clinch a historic first championship — but Stewart said the focus had to remain on the task at hand.

“We haven’t done anything. We’re just getting started,” she said. “We know that now we’re up 2-1, but we have another huge game on Friday and a quick turnaround, so we need to be ready.”