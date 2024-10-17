Filipinos chase trail running glory

Filipinos will get to test their mettle against the best runners in Asia when they compete in the Asia Pacific Trail Running Championships in Ulju, South Korea from 23 to 27 October.

John Ray Onifa and Elizabeth Dangadang will be at the helm for Filipino runners, who are expected to go all out in the inaugural edition of this prestigious continental meet.

Onifa has an impressive International Trail Running Association (ITRA) score of 869 points while Dangadang has 660 points. Only the male runners with ITRA score of 750 and above and the female runners with ITRA score of 500 to 600 are qualified to compete.

In the Long Trail category, which has a distance of 80 kilometers and elevation of 6,000 meters, the Philippines will be represented by Arnie Macaneras, Larry Apolinario, Roberto Cain and Rhys Pawid in the male division and Dangadang and Angelie Cabalo in the distaff side.

In the Short Trail category, Onifa, Romnick Tongkaling, Godwin Mirar and Randolf Gonzales will banner the country in the male division while Trisha Reyes, Christablel Martes, Angelica Alejo and Noemi Fernandez will see action in the female class.

Team Philippines has a fighting chance to rule the event.

Philippine Trail Running Association (Philtra) president Atty. James Roldan likes the Filipinos’ chances following their impressive performance in the Southeast Asian Trail Running Cup 2024 last June, where they won five gold out of 17 total medals.

“Most of our athletes competing in the Asia Pacific Trail Running Championships will be racing overseas for the first or second time. We’ve seen how this kind of exposure helps them evolve into better athletes by facing equally tough competitors,” Roldan said.

“It will be a challenging race, with many more experienced trail runners in the lineup from countries like China, Japan, Hong Kong, Korea, and even our neighboring Southeast Asian nations.”

“But Filipinos are known for their resilience and fighting spirit. Our athletes have been training in Baguio City, with the support of the Philippine Sports Commission’s world-class facilities and the backing of a strong trail running community. We are well-prepared and ready for the competition.”

Meanwhile, Philtra secretary general Tin Ferrera extended her gratitude to Philippine Airlines (PAL) for covering their travel requirements and Salomon for providing their gear.

“Taking flight has become synonymous with our grassroots efforts, and we are thrilled to have PAL’s support for this competition,” she said.