DSWD highlights emergency response, child-centered Initiatives in APMCDRR

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) highlighted its key programs and initiatives that use the Anticipatory Action (AA) approach during the Dialogue on Intergovernmental Organizations’ Cooperation on AA at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City.

“In the Philippines, under the DSWD, we have two pilot projects, namely Building on Social Protection for Anticipatory Action and Response in Emergencies and Disasters, or B-SPARED Project, which is supported by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The other one is the child-centered anticipatory action, which is in partnership with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF),” Special Assistant to the Secretary (SAS) for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Leo Quintilla said in his message.

According to Quintilla, who is also the concurrent officer-in-charge (OIC) of the National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau (NRLMB), the B SPARED Project is an AA pilot initiative that aims to implement various protective measures before the onset of disasters to mitigate risks and shocks. It also helps to break the cycle of poverty among vulnerable groups due to recurring natural hazards.

Under the child-centered anticipatory action, the DSWD and UNICEF will provide P1,200 financial aid each to the household beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) who live in Virac, San Andres, Baras, and Bato towns in the province of Catanduanes and in the municipalities of Catarman, Catubig, Gamay, Mondragon, and San Roque in the province of Northern Samar that may be affected by wind signal number 4 or higher before its arrival, landfall, or once approved thresholds are met.

The P1,200 cash aid can be utilized for various needs, such as healthy food, a fare to the health center for a checkup, and school supplies for children, among others, to prevent or alleviate the damage that may be experienced due to the typhoon.

“For both projects, we have conducted a series of protocols. We already have protocols for typhoons, floods, and droughts. The components of these projects include multi-purpose cash and protection of livelihood. The projects also include the prepositioning of food and non-food items from the DSWD,” the NRLMB official pointed out.

The Dialogue on Intergovernmental Organizations’ Cooperation on AA is part of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) 2024.

This year’s APMCDRR, hosted by the Philippines from October 14 to 17, brings together government agencies; intergovernmental, international, and national civil society organizations; the private sector; science; academia; and stakeholder groups to provide a platform for regional collaboration in disaster risk reduction and resilience building.