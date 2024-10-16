Vlogger “Ice Cream Man TV” arrested in Dingras buy-bust operation

Dingras, Ilocos Norte – A buy-bust operation led by the Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit (PPDEU) of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO) resulted in the arrest of two individuals on 16 October 2024, in Brgy. Bungcag, Dingras, Ilocos Norte.
Among those arrested was Michael John Valdez, 25, a vlogger known as “Ice Cream Man TV” and an ice cream vendor from Brgy. Espiritu, Dingras, Ilocos Norte. Valdez was apprehended alongside Haeldrick Apostol, 27, a resident of Brgy. Puruganan, Dingras, Ilocos Norte, who is a known member of the GALRIA Drug Group and is listed as a Top 10 Regional Priority by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Region 1.
The operation, conducted at around 2:36 PM by PPDEU-INPPO in collaboration with Dingras MPS and PDEA RO1, led to the recovery of over two grams of suspected shabu, a pack of Marlboro cigarettes, counterfeit boodle money, a genuine Php 1,000 bill, and a gray NMAX motorcycle used by the suspects. A mobile phone was also seized during the operation.
Authorities carried out the inventory and marking of evidence on-site in the presence of both suspects and required witnesses. Valdez, whose vlogs under the name “Ice Cream Man TV” have gained local popularity, now faces drug-related charges along with Apostol, as law enforcement continues to step up anti-drug operations in the province.