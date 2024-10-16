Vlogger “Ice Cream Man TV” arrested in Dingras buy-bust operation

Dingras, Ilocos Norte – A buy-bust operation led by the Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit (PPDEU) of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO) resulted in the arrest of two individuals on 16 October 2024, in Brgy. Bungcag, Dingras, Ilocos Norte.

Among those arrested was Michael John Valdez, 25, a vlogger known as “Ice Cream Man TV” and an ice cream vendor from Brgy. Espiritu, Dingras, Ilocos Norte. Valdez was apprehended alongside Haeldrick Apostol, 27, a resident of Brgy. Puruganan, Dingras, Ilocos Norte, who is a known member of the GALRIA Drug Group and is listed as a Top 10 Regional Priority by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Region 1.