Ilocos Norte Highway Patrol cracks down on illegal auxiliary lights in Laoag City

The Ilocos Norte Highway Patrol Team has ramped up efforts to enforce regulations against motorcycles and vehicles with illegal auxiliary light attachments in Laoag City. Riders are urged to comply with Land Transportation Office (LTO) guidelines to avoid penalties. These rules mandate that auxiliary LED lights must have separate wiring and switches, emit white or yellowish light, and be positioned no higher than the handlebars. The beam should point 20 centimeters downward and extend up to 10 meters ahead. Only two auxiliary lights with a maximum of six bulbs each are permitted, and they must not replace stock headlights or be used in well-lit areas or when facing oncoming traffic. Headlights turned on during daytime driving are allowed and do not violate LTO rules.

Motorists who believe they are compliant but are still apprehended should accept the ticket without confrontation and pursue adjudication. Confiscated lights must be properly documented, and riders can contest violations by following the appropriate processes with LTO or police traffic adjudication offices.