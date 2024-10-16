Over 78K automated machines for 2025 polls arrived

Over 78,000 of the 110,000 automated counting machines (ACMs) have been so far delivered to the Commission on Elections (Comelec), according to South Korean-based election firm Miru Systems.

As of Tuesday, a total of 78,338 ACM have been delivered to the country.

Comelec has spent P17.9 billion to lease 110,000 new machines from Miru Systems.

The first 20,000 machines arrived in August, 30,000 machines in September, and the completion of ACM deliveries is expected to be done by December.

Further, despite the withdrawal of the St. Timothy Construction Corporation (STCC) from the joint venture (JV), Miru Systems stressed that it remains committed to contributing to fair, honest, and credible elections.

“We remain committed and ready to provide a successful and advanced electoral system for the upcoming 2025 national and local elections,” Miru Systems said in a statement.

“Even with STCC's withdrawal, the JV continues to be 60% Filipino-owned, with the remaining partners absorbing the minimal share of STCC,” it added.

STCC), one of the three local companies included in the Miru JV, has withdrawn earlier this month, citing conflict of interest, as one of its owners initially filed her certificate of candidacy to run for a local position in Pasig.