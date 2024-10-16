National Festival competition kicks off in ‘Kasanggayahan 2024’

The National Festival of Festivals Competition kicked off in Sorsogon province on Tuesday with no less than First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos in attendance.

The annual event -- a highlight of the Kasanggayahan Festival -- drew participants from across the country to showcase their unique cultural traditions. Performances at the newly constructed Sorsogon Sports Complex highlighted the diverse heritage of the Philippines.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, a former Sorsogon governor, expressed gratitude to the First Lady and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for their support.

“Who would have thought that we would have such an arena where we can watch various festivities, not just during Kasanggayahan but on any occasion in our province?” Escudero said.

As announced by the First Lady, the president provided additional funding, increasing the total prize money to P4 million for first place, P3 million for second, and P2 million for third.

Sorsogon is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Kasanggayahan Festival, coinciding with the province's 130th founding anniversary and the 455th commemoration of the first mass held in Luzon.

“We thank our beloved President Bongbong Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos for attending this very important occasion in our beloved province of Sorsogon,” Escudero said.

“Sorsogon has come a long way and I am sure we will achieve more in the coming years,” he added.

Prior to the competition, Sorsogonons enjoyed a concert featuring popular artists Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli and Bamboo.