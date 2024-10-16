A well-planned dinner spread is key to making any Christmas celebration memorable. For a dish that guarantees to stand out on your holiday table, chef Get Hao’s heirloom Hardinera should be high on your list. Think of it as a flavorful, meatloaf-style dish that brings both comfort and richness to your Noche Buena.
What makes Hao’s Hardinera special are the flavorful layers. Each bite is a tasty mix of bacon, eggs, pickles and raisins, balanced in a way that brings depth without overwhelming the palate. Yet, the beauty of this dish lies in its simplicity. “Even with all these ingredients, it’s quite easy to make,” says Hao, executive chef of The Wharf Restaurant in Navotas City (916 M. Naval Street, Sipac-Almacen, Navotas City).
The preparation is straightforward enough for home cooks to tackle, even during the holiday rush. “You can prep the Hardinera ahead of time — cook in batches, wrap, seal and freeze,” Hao explains. “When you’re ready to serve, just thaw it out. It’s equally delicious whether enjoyed cold or semi-fried. It’s best paired with rice or hot pan de sal.”
Hao has been cooking this dish since her high school days, making it a sought-after staple in her family’s holiday gatherings. It’s so special, in fact, that it often replaces the traditional ham on their Christmas spread.
Hao also suggests adding cheese and pineapple for a richer bite, or slices of hotdog to mellow out the flavors and complement the meat.
With its rustic appeal and comforting flavors, this Holiday Hardinera will surely add a special touch to your Christmas feast. Simple to prepare yet packed with flavor, it’s a dish that celebrates both tradition and taste —ideal for the “bingeing” season.
Holiday Hardinera
500 g ground pork
500 g chicken thigh fillet, chunk cut
3 to 5 pcs bacon strips, fried and cut into cubes
1 medium carrot, cubed
1 large red bell pepper, cubed
1 medium onion, cubed
1 whole garlic, minced
1/4 c pickles, minced
salt and pepper to taste
3 large whole eggs
1 c breadcrumbs
1/2 c tomato paste
1 c water
1/2 c raisins
cooking oil
For garnish:
2 pcs sliced pineapple
1 pc boiled egg
sliced green and red bellpepper
flower carrots (optional)
Sauté chicken in oil until tender. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
Sauté garlic and onion until translucent. Add ground pork. Season with salt and pepper. Add water and let it simmer until pork is tender. Add bell pepper and tomato paste. Simmer for a few minutes. Let the pork mixture cool down for a few minutes.
Beat eggs and pour into pork mixture. Add pickles, breadcrumbs, raisins and bacon. Set aside.
Spread oil evenly in a loaf pan, 2 pcs (7x3). At the bottom of the pan, put baking sheet. Arrange slice pineapples, half boiled eggs, bell pepper, flower carrot and pickles. Transfer pork mixture into the pan. Line with chicken. Make another layer of pork mixture. Cover with foil.
Steam or bake for 15 to 20 mins. Serve warm or chilled with your favorite condiments.