A well-planned dinner spread is key to making any Christmas celebration memorable. For a dish that guarantees to stand out on your holiday table, chef Get Hao’s heirloom Hardinera should be high on your list. Think of it as a flavorful, meatloaf-style dish that brings both comfort and richness to your Noche Buena.

What makes Hao’s Hardinera special are the flavorful layers. Each bite is a tasty mix of bacon, eggs, pickles and raisins, balanced in a way that brings depth without overwhelming the palate. Yet, the beauty of this dish lies in its simplicity. “Even with all these ingredients, it’s quite easy to make,” says Hao, executive chef of The Wharf Restaurant in Navotas City (916 M. Naval Street, Sipac-Almacen, Navotas City).

The preparation is straightforward enough for home cooks to tackle, even during the holiday rush. “You can prep the Hardinera ahead of time — cook in batches, wrap, seal and freeze,” Hao explains. “When you’re ready to serve, just thaw it out. It’s equally delicious whether enjoyed cold or semi-fried. It’s best paired with rice or hot pan de sal.”

Hao has been cooking this dish since her high school days, making it a sought-after staple in her family’s holiday gatherings. It’s so special, in fact, that it often replaces the traditional ham on their Christmas spread.

Hao also suggests adding cheese and pineapple for a richer bite, or slices of hotdog to mellow out the flavors and complement the meat.

With its rustic appeal and comforting flavors, this Holiday Hardinera will surely add a special touch to your Christmas feast. Simple to prepare yet packed with flavor, it’s a dish that celebrates both tradition and taste —ideal for the “bingeing” season.