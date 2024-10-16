DA lifts import ban on cattle, meat products from UK

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has lifted the suspension on the importation of live cattle and meat products from the United Kingdom (UK), after shipments were suspended following reported cases of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) or mad cow disease.

The importation ban on live cattle, meat and meat products, bovine processed animal products, and semen derived from cattle from the UK was imposed last May.

In a report to the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), the UK said the outbreak had ended with a resolved status and no additional outbreaks after 7 August.

“Upon careful evaluation of the submitted documents and relevant information, none of the products from the cases of BSE have entered the production system or have been exported to the Philippines,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said in Memorandum Order 45 signed last Friday, 11 October.

He said UK authorities provided evidence that food safety measures in place were equivalent to the guidelines set by the Philippines.

“As a country recognized in WOAH with negligible BSE risk, the acceptance of all in transit and incoming shipments from the United Kingdom may commence provided they have a verified equivalence from the United Kingdom Veterinary Authority,” the agri chief said.

The lift order is effective immediately.