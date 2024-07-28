Blacklist Int'l unveils MPL Season 14 roster

Three-time MPL PH champion Blacklist International has finally unveiled its roster for the upcoming Mobile Legends Professional League PH Season 14.

After losing former players and coaching staff to Aurora, Blacklist International has released its player and coaching pool composed of familiar and fresh faces.

"The mission may have restarted, but our goal remains the same. A new generation of codebreakers, led by veterans of Blacklist International," Blacklist International announced.

"With the guidance of veteran leaders who not only crafted our winning blueprint but can continue to innovate in today's MLBB landscape, our squad will be prepared to take on this season's challenges."

World champions Hadji and OHEB apparently remained with the team. Joining them are Dlar, MP The King, Lord JM, OUTPLAYED, Marktzy, Exort, Perks, and Kimpoy.

The team's coaching staff will be composed of Bon Chan, ESON, Super Kurt, and Bombi.

MPL PH Season 14 is targeted to launch next month.