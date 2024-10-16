Beermen tie series

San Miguel Beer took Game 4 with a 131-121 win over Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, despite Justin Brownlee's 49-point explosion, in the semifinals of the Philippine Basketball Association Governors' Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Wednesday evening.

June Mar Fajardo went 12-of-15 from the field, as he had a double-double game of 29 points and 16 rebounds for the Beermen, forcing a virtual best-of-three series.

"I'm thankful for my teammates and to coach (Jorge Gallent) because they have been finding me and passing me the ball," Fajardo said.

"Everybody stepped up."

EJ Anosike also had a double-double game with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while CJ Perez had 20 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and two steals for the Beermen.

Stephen Holt had 17 points, three rebounds, and two assist for Ginebra.

Game 5 will be on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Ynares Arena in Antipolo City.

At 7:30 p.m., TNT will try to clinch the first finals slot when it faces Rain or Shine in a separate Game 5 match.