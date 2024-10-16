Aurora sends Team Liquid PH packing

MPL PH newcomer Aurora will advance to the next stage of the MPL Season 14 Playoffs after a hard-fought victory over defending champion Team Liquid PH this Wednesday evening at Green Sun in Makati.

The fan-favorite roster of Renejay, Edward, Domeng, Yue, and Demonkite tapped every weapon in their arsenal to emerge victorious by 3-2 in the series. It was also the first time Demonkite won a series against star jungler KarlTzy in the past few seasons.

"I am just happy because I have not won against him since Season 10. Nice game, bounce back," Aurora jungler Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto quipped after the match.

Now safe from early elimination, Aurora is scheduled to face regular season top seed Fnatic ONIC PH in the upper bracket semifinals tomorrow, 17 October.