Four teams fight to stay alive in MPL PH Playoffs opener

Four teams will see action in do-or-die matches on the opening day of MPL PH Season 14 this Wednesday, 16 October at Green Sun in Makati.

Omega and Blacklist International will be first up against each other in a best-of-five series. The winner gets to move to the next stage against two-time world champion Falcons AP Bren.

MPL newcomer and fan-favorite Aurora, meanwhile, will slug it out with defending MPL PH champion and M4 world champion Team Liquid ECHO. Similar to the first match, the losing team will be eliminated while the winner will face Fnatic ONIC PH next.

The four remaining teams will slug it out for the rest of the Playoffs with an upper and lower bracket format en route to the grand championship on 20 October.

The champion and runner-up will represent the Philippines at the M6 World Championship in December.