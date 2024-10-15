Respect earned

The country’s stature in the Asia-Pacific region has risen based on an annual review called the Asia Power Index by Sydney-based think tank Lowy Institute, a testimony to the country’s improving governance.

Based on the review that was started in 2018, the Philippines gained a notch to rank 15th, overtaking Pakistan and now closely behind regional powers New Zealand and Taiwan.

The Australian institution said the study measures resources and influence to rank the relative power of Asian states. It determines the distribution of strengths and tracks shifts in the balance of power.

The index ranks 27 countries and territories in terms of “their capacity to shape their external environment.” The United States came out on top followed by China, the only two labeled superpowers on the list.

The Philippines was among the 16 nations in the middle powers category.

The determination of the incumbent administration to enforce international conventions in the maritime dispute with China was a crucial factor for the improved perception of the country.

The Philippines ranked 10th in the defense networks category that considered among other criteria the partnerships “that act as force multipliers of autonomous military capability measured through assessments of alliances, regional defense diplomacy, and arms transfers.”

The Lowry Institute also cited regional alliance networks based on the number, depth, and combined strength of defense alliances in the region.

According to the study, this is measured in terms of codified security guarantees, military personnel deployed, joint military training exercises, arms procurements from allied partners, and combined operation years with allies.

Regional defense diplomacy also came into play based on its diversity and depth.

Also measured was the capability of the nations on defense dialogues, consultation pacts, foreign deployments between non-allied defense partners, joint military training exercises, combined operation years, and arms procurements from non-allied countries.

Other considerations were the arms trade patterns indicative of global security partnerships and collaboration across defense industries measured in annual arms trade flows and number of arms export recipients.

The Lowry Institute classified the seven Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) members — Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia and the Philippines — as overachievers in that their influence exceeded their defense and economic resources.

According to the review, Southeast Asia’s most populous countries — Indonesia and the Philippines — were becoming more influential.

“The Philippines has overtaken an embattled nuclear power, Pakistan, to reach 15th place in the Asia Power Index. Manila’s strategy of seeking closer ties with the United States, as well as a broader range of US-aligned partners outside Asean, increased its comprehensive power, driven in particular by its strengthened diplomatic influence,” the study said.

What the assessment conveyed was that the Philippines is gaining recognition in the region and had shed its image of being among the outliers in the community of nations mainly because of the sea change in its style of governance.

In a short period, it has regained the high opinion of its peers in the region based on the measures of the study.

While the Philippines remains near the tail end compared to its immediate Asean neighbors in terms of influence, the index showed it is now clustered with its peers and has gained good momentum.

The Philippines is starting to win back its place at the center of responsible power in the region.