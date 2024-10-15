MV Ever Core arrives in MCT

Panamanian-flagged MV Ever Core, a new joint service by Evergreen and Wan Hai Lines settled last August, was received at the Mindanao Container Terminal (MCT) in Cagayan de Oro.

In a statement by the Razon-led International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) on Tuesday, it said that the new bi-monthly service enhances MCT’s connectivity with key international markets in Hong Kong and Taiwan through the ports of Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Shekou, Subic and Cebu.

The said service will further strengthen MCT’s role as an important gateway for trade in Mindanao.

Aurelio Garcia, MCT chief executive officer, said: “This new partnership with Evergreen and Wan Hai further demonstrates our commitment to providing enhanced connectivity to Mindanao’s exporters and importers.”

Noted Garcia, “As we continue to grow and expand our network, we’re confident that this new service will bring greater value to the region’s agricultural sector and foster economic growth.”

Coconut by-products

The 1,984 TEU vessel operating the service alternates with Wan Hai Lines’ Mindanao — Hong Kong — Taiwan (MHT) service and is designed to meet the timely export needs of coconut by-products.

Moreover, the additional capacity and improved schedules will help ensure that agricultural exporters can reliably meet the increasing demand from international buyers of one of Mindanao’s primary exports.

MCT continues to enhance its facilities and expand its service offerings, positioning itself as a vital hub for international trade in the Southern Philippines.

The terminal commits to supporting the region’s growth and providing timely, efficient trade solutions for customers by increasing capacity and introducing new shipping line services.