Multi-agency support to boost nat’l meat inspection service sought

A lawmaker in the Senate is seeking multi-agency support for the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) of the Department of Agriculture (DA) to ensure the safety and quality of Philippine meat products.

During the celebration of the 31st Meat Safety Consciousness Week in Quezon City, Senator Francis Tolentino stressed the urgent need to strengthen the NMIS amid serious threats to local producers, brought by the spread of the African Swine Fever (ASF) and declining domestic production.

He cited the impressive meat inspection systems of Chile and Argentina, which are considered among the world's top meat producers and exporters, adding that the country can strive to become a source of safe and quality meat products only by strengthening its NMIS.

Furthermore, Tolentino stressed the need for greater collaboration among the DA and the Department of Health Department of Science and Technology.

“I believe the NMIS should be well-funded. And four, we should aspire to be like Chile and Argentina by becoming exporters of our meat products,” he added.

The senator also noted the NMIS must work actively with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to enhance its systems and branding.

To recall, Tolentino called on the government to declare a national state of calamity due to the spread of ASF, which has severely affected hog producers.

“Even without the declaration, the government is already making efforts, like vaccine procurement and increasing public awareness. But ASF is not something that can be easily stopped,” he said.

“It's up to the President to make the decision, because with a state of calamity, a national price freeze can be imposed to protect consumers,” he added.