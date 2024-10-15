Italy begins migrant transfers to Albania

ROME (AFP) — Italy on Monday began transferring migrants intercepted in the Mediterranean to centers in Albania in a European first that has sparked criticism from human rights groups.

Sixteen migrants, all male, were aboard the Italian navy’s Libra patrol vessel en route to Albania and expected to arrive Wednesday morning, a government source told Agence France-Presse.

The would-be asylum seekers, 10 from Bangladesh and six from Egypt, were rescued in international waters by Italian authorities Sunday. Their two boats had each departed from Libya in the Tripoli area, the source said.

Far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took office in October 2022 on a promise to stop the tens of thousands of migrants who land on Italy’s shores each year from North Africa.

In November last year, she agreed a deal with her Albanian counterpart Edi Rama to process some asylum seekers in his country, which is just across the Adriatic Sea — but not part of the European Union.

The five-year deal, estimated to cost Italy 160 million euros ($175 million) a year, covers adult male migrants intercepted by Italian navy or coastguard vessels in international waters, but within Italy’s search and rescue area.

They are to be transferred to a military ship for an initial screening at sea.

From there, a determination will be made as to which migrants are from countries considered “safe,” which in theory simplifies repatriation.