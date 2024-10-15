FL visits FDCP's temporary home

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos made a visit to what would be the temporary offices of the Manila International Film Festival (MIFF) and the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

In the meantime, the MIFF and the FDCP will be utilizing the Mirax Building situated in Makati City while their new home in Intramuros, the Film Heritage Building, is under construction and awaiting completion.

Construction of the Film Heritage Building began in 2023.

According to the First Lady, these are part of the government’s efforts in recognizing and supporting the local film industry of the Philippines.

“Now more than ever, it’s crucial to rally behind our local film industry,” she said.

“Our filmmakers are telling stories that need to be seen, not just here – but across the globe,” she added.

Since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. began his term, the First Lady has been steadfast in supporting the arts sector, from hosting concerts in Malacañang Heritage Mansions to filmmakers.

Recently, Marcos signed into law a measure implementing Value Added Tax (VAT) on digital services, upon which 5 percent of the revenues will be allocated to the creatives industry.

The First Lady then urged the public to celebrate the incredible talents of Filipinos and urged filmmakers to “show the world what Filipino cinema is truly made of."