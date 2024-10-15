FL: Rally behind film industry

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos yesterday visited the temporary offices of the Manila International Film Festival (MIFF) and the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

While the Film Heritage Building in Intramuros is under construction, the MIFF and FDCP are housed at the Mirax Building in Makati City. Construction of the Film Heritage Building commenced in 2023.

The First Lady said this was part of the government’s efforts at recognizing and supporting the Philippine film industry.

“Now more than ever it’s crucial to rally behind our local film industry,” she said.

“Our filmmakers are telling stories that need to be seen, not just here but across the globe,” she added.

Since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. began his term, the First Lady has been steadfast in supporting the arts sector — from hosting concerts in Malacañang Heritage Mansions to supporting filmmakers.

Recently, Marcos signed into law a measure implementing a value-added tax on digital services of which five percent of the revenue will be allocated to the creatives industry.

The First Lady urged the public to celebrate the incredible talents of Filipinos and urged filmmakers to “show the world what Filipino cinema is truly made of.”