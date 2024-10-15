Catapang intensifies BuCor cleansing

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Tuesday disclosed that it has dismissed 20 of its personnel from the service since director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. assumed office two years ago as part of the effort to weed out the agency’s misfits.

Aside from those dismissed from the service, data from the agency revealed that 70 others have been suspended, 10 fined and 19 reprimanded.

The cases of those disciplined personnel range from gross neglect of duty, misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, serious dishonesty, grave misconduct, neglect of duty and insubordination.

Catapang said that this only showed his commitment and firm stand to cleaning up the agency of undesirables and to uphold integrity and accountability within BuCor.

To recall, Catapang warned officials and employees that he would not hesitate to take actions against those who will violate the rules and regulations within the organization.

“This is a clear message that we will not tolerate any misconduct and inefficiencies in our organization,” Catapang said, adding that the bold stance not only serves to maintain discipline among current employees but also sets a precedent for future hires, emphasizing the importance of upholding the values of BuCor.

“Under the Bagong BuCor sa Bagong Pilipinas, we will hold everybody accountable for their actions by implementing a range of penalties based on the severity of the offenses committed,” said Catapang, adding that the agency is demonstrating fairness and consistency in the administration of justice within the bureau.

He also disclosed that since he assumed office, 95 BuCor personnel have been promoted from the service.