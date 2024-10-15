Cars, chlamydia threaten Australian koalas

SYDNEY, Australia (AFP) — Clinging to a fluffy toy twice her size, orphaned koala joey Ajooni made a snuffling noise as she drank milk from a tiny syringe.

Weighing about the same as a mango, she was found by the side of a Sydney road where her mother was hit by a car and died.

It is a familiar tale for wildlife carer Emma Meadows.

Over the past two years, Meadows and other volunteers have recovered 40 koalas hit by cars in their neighborhood. The number left for dead is likely much higher.

Koalas are shy and notoriously difficult to count.

There are anywhere between 95,000 and 524,000 left in Australia, possibly down from millions before European settlement.

There is little doubt that expanding cities, land clearance and the spread of chlamydia are devastating the populations of one of Australia’s most iconic animals.

East Coast koalas were officially listed as “endangered” by the Australian government in 2022.

“I actually, truly, believe we’re heading towards extinction,” said Meadows, a volunteer with WIRES.