A NIGHT OF GLOBAL KULTURA

(FROM left) Ambassador Johann Brieger of Austria, Ambassador Christian Halas Lyster of Norway and Apostolic Nuncio Charles John Brown of Holy See, Vatican.
Published on

The diplomatic community, Filipino cultural identity and MSME-driven retail ingenuity all came together for one special, fashionable evening dubbed Diplomats For A Cause, held at the Grand Ballroom of the Marriott Hotel on 8 October.

This charity gala and silent auction of Filipino artwork was spearheaded and presented by SHOM (Spouses of Head of Mission), alongside SM Retail’s Kultura, SM Fashion, AXCS and Fashion Forum, all available at the SM Store. Their partnership over the years has promoted grassroots welfare and supporting marginalized communities in the country is their latest collaboration.

Ambassador Andreas Michael Pfaffernoschke of Germany, Ambassador Chanaka Harsha Talpahewa of Sri Lanka and Ambassador Nicolas Brühl of Switzerland.
(FROM left) Ambassador Harald Fries of Sweden; Arkadiusz Tracz, spouse of ambassador of Hungary and Ambassador Kazuya Endo of Japan.
AMBASSADOR Sonexay Vannaxay of Lao PDR, Ambassador Tull Traisorat of Thailand and Ambassador Ricardo Luis Bocalandro of Argentina
Consul General Fortune Ledesma of Monaco
AMBASSADOR Constance See of Singapore
AMBASSADOR Titanilla Tóth of Hungary
The spectacular night of fashion for a cause brought foreign ambassadors, their spouses, heads of accredited international institutions in the Philippines and ranking diplomats with their families to the runway. It was a captivating showcase of Philippine fashion apparel and accessories, proudly worn by the foreign dignitaries.

SM Retail and Kultura welcomed this collaboration, as it provided an opportunity for their store items to be showcased to the diplomatic community. Moreover, it affirmed that Philippine-made pieces are globally relevant and possess universal, modern appeal.

AMBASSADOR Maria Alfonsa Magdalena of Netherlands
AMBASSADOR Raduta Dana Matache of Romania
Akiko Endo, spouse of ambassador of Japan
Bethany Hartman, spouse of ambassador of Canada
Cathrine Lyster, spouse of Ambassador of Norway
Chiemi Miyahisa, spouse of ambassador of Belgium
AMBASSADOR Maria Alfonsa Magdalena of NetherlandsWith vulnerable women, children and persons with disabilities as the main beneficiaries of SHOM’s advocacy over the years, the partnership with the SM Group was a natural fit.

SM Retail and Kultura not only highlighted national cultural identity and homegrown fashion, but also provided strong support for local artisan communities and MSMEs, who form an integral part of Kultura’s regular supply chain. All pieces available in Kultura at SM Stores.

Indri P. Akyol, spouse of ambassador of Türkiye
Michelle Hejcova, spouse of ambassador of Czechia
Ranny Widjojo, spouse of ambassador of Indonesia
Susan Fries, spouse of ambassador of Sweden
Maria Elena Urriste, spouse of ambassador of Argentina
Prof Dr. Denise Brühl Moser, spouse of ambassador of Switzerland
