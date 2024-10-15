A NIGHT OF GLOBAL KULTURA

The diplomatic community, Filipino cultural identity and MSME-driven retail ingenuity all came together for one special, fashionable evening dubbed Diplomats For A Cause, held at the Grand Ballroom of the Marriott Hotel on 8 October.

This charity gala and silent auction of Filipino artwork was spearheaded and presented by SHOM (Spouses of Head of Mission), alongside SM Retail’s Kultura, SM Fashion, AXCS and Fashion Forum, all available at the SM Store. Their partnership over the years has promoted grassroots welfare and supporting marginalized communities in the country is their latest collaboration.