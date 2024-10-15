A NIGHT OF GLOBAL KULTURA

The diplomatic community, Filipino cultural identity and MSME-driven retail ingenuity all came together for one special, fashionable evening dubbed Diplomats For A Cause, held at the Grand Ballroom of the Marriott Hotel on 8 October.
This charity gala and silent auction of Filipino artwork was spearheaded and presented by SHOM (Spouses of Head of Mission), alongside SM Retail’s Kultura, SM Fashion, AXCS and Fashion Forum, all available at the SM Store. Their partnership over the years has promoted grassroots welfare and supporting marginalized communities in the country is their latest collaboration.
The spectacular night of fashion for a cause brought foreign ambassadors, their spouses, heads of accredited international institutions in the Philippines and ranking diplomats with their families to the runway. It was a captivating showcase of Philippine fashion apparel and accessories, proudly worn by the foreign dignitaries.
SM Retail and Kultura welcomed this collaboration, as it provided an opportunity for their store items to be showcased to the diplomatic community. Moreover, it affirmed that Philippine-made pieces are globally relevant and possess universal, modern appeal.
AMBASSADOR Maria Alfonsa Magdalena of NetherlandsWith vulnerable women, children and persons with disabilities as the main beneficiaries of SHOM’s advocacy over the years, the partnership with the SM Group was a natural fit.
SM Retail and Kultura not only highlighted national cultural identity and homegrown fashion, but also provided strong support for local artisan communities and MSMEs, who form an integral part of Kultura’s regular supply chain. All pieces available in Kultura at SM Stores.