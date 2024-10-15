143 Pinoys in UAE pardoned — PBBM

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. announced on Tuesday that 143 Filipinos have been pardoned by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This came after Marcos had a phone call with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed where he expressed his gratitude for the kindness extended to Filipinos in the Emirates who are excelling and contributing to its progress.

"It is always inspiring to hear how our Filipino workers continue to excel and make a positive contribution in the UAE. I expressed my gratitude for the kindness extended to them, particularly their generous pardon of 143 Filipinos, which has brought relief to many families," Marcos said.

He also thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the assistance the UAE have given during the calamities that battered the country.

"I extended to him my heartfelt thanks for the UAE’s humanitarian aid in the wake of the recent typhoons and floods that struck the Philippines," he added.

The Chief Executive said that the Philippines and the UAE share a strong bond deeply rooted in the values and aspirations of each nation's peoples. He also looks forward to strengthening the Philippines partnership in the future.

Meanwhile, Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said that the Philippines have been formally informed of the pardon in August.

"On the occasion of this year’s Eid al Adha which was celebrated last June, the UAE government pardoned 143 Filipinos serving time in UAE," he said.

"We were formally informed of this by the UAE Embassy last August, and the Philippines appreciates this kind gesture of our friends from the United Arab Emirates," he added.

De Vega explained that the pardon was for "relatively minor offenses."