SMC and AGDC break ground on Ayala Greenfield Interchange

San Miguel Corporation (SMC) and Ayala Greenfield Development Corporation (AGDC) have officially commenced construction on the Ayala Greenfield Interchange, a critical infrastructure project aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting economic growth in Southern Luzon.

Leading the groundbreaking ceremony were SMC chairman and CEO Ramon S. Ang, AGDC chairman Joselito Campos, Jr., and Ayala Corporation and Ayala Land Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala. Key government officials, including Department of Transportation Undersecretary Andy Ortega, Department of Public Works and Highways Director Pelita V. Galvez and Calamba City Mayor Ross Rizal, were also present to signify the project's importance to regional development.

The Ayala Greenfield Interchange will be a full-directional facility connecting the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) Toll Road 3 (TR3) to local roads, improving access to both SLEX and the STAR Tollway.

This enhanced connectivity will facilitate smoother travel between SLEX and Sto. Tomas, Batangas, and reduce traffic congestion in key areas.

Once SLEX Toll Road 4 (TR4) is completed, the expressway will extend 67 kilometers further to Lucena, cutting travel time between Sto. Tomas and Lucena from three hours to just 45 minutes.

"We are proud to partner with Ayala on this project," said Ang. "This is part of SMC Infrastructure's larger initiative to improve and expand our southern tollways network, particularly the South Luzon Expressway."

The interchange's strategic location on the TR3 section of SLEX positions it as a crucial gateway, not only connecting Metro Manila to southern Luzon but also driving economic activity in the region.

With the ongoing construction of SMC's SLEX-TR4 and future plans for TR5, this project will play a significant role in an expanded transportation network that will span 542 kilometers, boosting access to key provinces like Quezon and Sorsogon.

Beyond its regional impact, the Ayala Greenfield Interchange will bring direct benefits to the local community. The interchange will significantly reduce travel times and provide more efficient access to major urban centers, including Metro Manila, Alabang, and Nuvali.

Commuting to business districts, schools, and leisure destinations will become faster and more convenient, for Ayala Greenfield Estates and its neighboring communities.

"We are not simply breaking ground on a new infrastructure project; we are laying the foundation for enhanced connectivity and growth, enriching the lives of the communities that we serve," said Ayala Corporation and Ayala Land chairperson Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala.

"The Ayala Greenfield Interchange is a symbol of our shared vision to build a better and more vibrant future for the City of Calamba, for this generation, and for generations to come."

The interchange will provide direct access to Ayala Greenfield Estates, AyalaLand Premier's residential community that exemplifies Ayala Land's commitment to creating sustainable, high-quality living environments.

Nestled amidst the scenic beauty of Mt. Makiling and Laguna de Bay, Ayala Greenfield Estates offers residents a serene lifestyle complemented by world-class amenities and convenient access. It is also home to the Ayala Greenfield Golf and Leisure Club, an all-weather, 18-hole, par-72 championship golf course.

The interchange will cut down travel time for residents heading to Metro Manila and will streamline routes to essential services and recreational destinations in the area.

"This interchange is more than an infrastructural development; it is a beacon of progress and opportunity," said Calamba City Mayor Ross Rizal. "By addressing the growing number of vehicles and visitors that flock to the Resort Capital of the Philippines, we are not only easing traffic congestion but also paving the way for economic growth and enhanced connectivity."