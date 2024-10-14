Sean "Diddy" Combs faces new wave of sexual assault lawsuits, including allegations involving minors

In a report for the Associated Press, Michael R. Sisak explains that Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing new allegations of sexual assault, including a case involving a 16-year-old boy. On Monday, six anonymous lawsuits were filed in Manhattan federal court against the music mogul, accusing him of a range of sexual misconduct, including rape, sexual assault, and molestation. These cases are part of a broader legal effort involving more than 100 alleged victims who claim to have been exploited by Combs.

Among the accusers is a man from North Carolina, who alleges that Combs assaulted him at one of the rapper's infamous white parties in the Hamptons in 1998. The man, then 16, claims that Combs ordered him to drop his pants, under the guise that this was a "rite of passage" into the music industry. According to the lawsuit, Combs asked the teenager, "Don’t you want to break into the business?" The accuser said he complied out of fear, not fully understanding that what happened was sexual assault until later.

Two women, identified as Jane Does, also filed lawsuits alleging rape. One claims that in 2004, Combs invited her and a friend to a hotel room, gave them drinks, and forced them to snort cocaine before raping her. The other woman alleges that in 2005, Combs violently raped her in a bathroom during a party for the late rapper Biggie Smalls’ music video.

According to AFP, Combs’ criminal trial is set to begin in May 2025, where he will face racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, remains incarcerated after his repeated requests for bail were denied. Federal prosecutors argue that the Bad Boy Records founder poses a risk of witness tampering, a concern that contributed to the court’s decision to keep him in custody.