Is Justin Bieber’s ‘Lonely’ about Diddy’s alleged crimes?

After American rapper Sean Love Combs, also known as P. Diddy, was arrested in New York for sex crimes, fans flocked to the internet with their theory that Canadian singer Justin Bieber’s 2021 song ‘Lonely’ was a reference to Diddy’s assault when he was a minor.

In his song, Justin sings, “What if you had it all, but nobody to call? Maybe then you'd know me. 'Cause I've had everything, but no one's listening, and that's just lonely.”

He then adds, “And everybody saw me sick. And it felt like no one gave. They criticized the things I did as an idiot kid.”