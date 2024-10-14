Quezon seals semis incentive

LUCENA CITY — League leader Quezon clinched the first twice-to-beat semifinal bonus after smothering Rizal St. Gerrard Charity Foundation, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association Season 1 on Sunday at the Quezon Convention Center.

Four players registered double figures as the Tangerines assured themselves a top two finish with a 12-1 win-loss record entering their last three games in the two-round eliminations of this nine-team tourney founded by former Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Should disaster strike and Quezon lose both matches, it will have only four setbacks at the end of the preliminaries while Rizal and Bacoor clashing for the second semifinal bonus.

Biñan’s win kept the chasing AM Caloocan Air Force (5-6) at bay in the heated semifinal race.

Cristy Ondangan made her presence felt, firing nine hits and four blocks to finish with 13 points for the Tangerines, who impressed the local crowd with their excellent display of firepower, defensive muscles, teamwork and court savvy.

Mary Grace Borromeo added 12 while Rhea Mae Densing and Mycah Go had 11 each as Quezon swept its homestand after beating AM Caloocan Air Force, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-12, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Biñan Tatak Gel wiped out winless WCC Marikina, 25-15, 25-17, 25-12, to boost its semifinal bid.

Shane Carmona and Chreizel Aguilar tallied 11 points each to lead the Volley Angels, who firmed up their hold of the fourth spot at 7-5.

Biñan’s win kept the chasing AM Caloocan Air Force (5-6) at bay in the heated semifinal race.

Johna Denise Dolorito had 12 for Rizal (10-4) while Karla Concepcion emerged as the lone bright spot with six points for the also-ran Marikina, which has yet to win in 13 matches.